  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Afghanistan: 3 killed, many wounded in twin bombing in Helmand province

    By PTI
    |

    Kabul, Mar 23: An Afghan official says a twin bombing at a public ceremony attended by local officials in the southern Helmand province has killed three people and wounded a dozen others.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday's bombings targeted a celebration of Farmer's Day in a sports stadium in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

    [Afghan: 4 killed after suicide blast near airport in east]

    He did not say whether any officials were among those killed or wounded. No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban control much of the province and frequently target government officials and the security forces.

    PTI

    More AFGHANISTAN News

    Read more about:

    afghanistan blast

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue