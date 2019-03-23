Afghanistan: 3 killed, many wounded in twin bombing in Helmand province

Kabul, Mar 23: An Afghan official says a twin bombing at a public ceremony attended by local officials in the southern Helmand province has killed three people and wounded a dozen others.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday's bombings targeted a celebration of Farmer's Day in a sports stadium in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

He did not say whether any officials were among those killed or wounded. No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban control much of the province and frequently target government officials and the security forces.

