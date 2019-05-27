Afghanistan: 10 injured after IED blast targets bus in Kabul

  • search
    Kabul, May 27: A magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs early on Monday morning in Kabul city's PD2 in Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported quoting Afghan media.

    The blast targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs at around at 7:45 a.m. local time on Monday. Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

    Representational Image

    No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

    J&K: Grenade diffused in outskirts of Srinagar

    Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs confirmed the incident in which at least 10 people have been wounded.

    The blast comes just a couple of days after an explosion rocked the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan on Saturday.

    At least one civilian was killed while two others were wounded in the blast.

    "An explosion in Spin Boldak district in southern Kandahar province at around 7 pm (local time) on Saturday evening left one civilian dead and two others wounded," news agency ANI reported quoting TOLOnews.

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
