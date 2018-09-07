  • search

Actor Morgan Freeman's life achievement award to stay with him

Posted By: PTI
    Los Angeles, Sep 7: Screen actors union, SAG-AFTRA, said it will not take back the SAG Life Achievement Award from the Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman after it completed an investigation into reports of inappropriate behaviour toward several women. The award was presented during this year's SAG Awards.

    "Based on the results of an independent investigation and the information we have at this time, we are taking no action regarding the SAG Life Achievement award presented to Morgan Freeman. As always, the details of the investigation are confidential," said SAG-AFTRA spokesperson in a statement issued to Variety.

    File photo of Morgan Freeman
    SAG-AFTRA launched the investigation in May following a CNN report that said that eight women had come forward with allegations "they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behaviour" by Freeman.

    National Geographic, meanwhile, which had suspended production of Freeman's "The Story of God" in order to investigate the allegations, announced last week that production of the show would resume after clearing him any inappropriate behaviour on the show.

    PTI

