9 dead, gunman killed in Ohio shooting; second such incident in 24 hours

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ohio, Aug 04: Nine people have been killed and at least 16 injured in a shooting early on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.

Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1:22 am, but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." At least 16 others were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

"The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," they said.

The development came just hours after at least 20 people were killed in another mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Authorities in Texas are investigating the mass shooting as a possible hate crime, the police chief said. A 21-year-old white male suspect from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, surrendered to police outside the store after the rampage.