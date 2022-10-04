8 month old among 4 Indian origin people abducted in California

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

California, Oct 04: An 8 month old girl and her parents were among the four people abducted from the Merced County in California on Monday. In a statement, the Merced Country Sheriff's Office said that 36 year old Jasdeep Singh, 27 year old Jasleen Kaur, their eight month old child Aroohi Dheri along with Amandeep Singh (39) were taken.

The police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous. Not much detail has been released as the probe is ongoing and in its early stages. All four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

The site of the abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants. An NBC report said that the officials have not named a suspect or the possible motive. We are asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim, the Sheriff's office said in a statement on Monday. The statement asked people to call911 if the suspects or victims are seen.

It may be recalled that in 2019 an Indian-origin techie, Tushar Atre was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US were allegedly kidnapped in California.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 9:53 [IST]