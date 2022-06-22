6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, Pakistan; no casualties reported

Explained: What is a ‘marsquake’? Causes and what does it look like?

Islamabad, Jun 22: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to The USGS, the quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km. However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) Pakistan media reported a mild intensity earthquake struck Islamabad and other parts of the country.

"Massive EARTHQUAKE in Islamabad! Allah khair! I hope you're all safe! Allah Taala protect us all. Amen," tweeted a user from Pakistan. Reports claim that the tremors were also felt in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and several other areas of Pakistan.

The Namal reported that the earthquake was felt for a few seconds and sent people scurrying into the streets. No loss of life and property was reported. Last Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted several Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan. The shocks was also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat and Malakand, Geo News reported.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 8:59 [IST]