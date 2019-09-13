  • search
    Zomato vs Netflix: Food delivery app now launches video content with Sanjeev Kapoor and others

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 13: In order to give tough competition to others in the market like Netlfix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato has expanded its verticals yet again. However, this time it is not related to food.

    Zomato vs Netflix: Food delivery app now launches video content with Sanjeev Kapoor and others

    The company on Friday announced its plans to launch Zomato Originals, which will have 18 original shows, over the course of the next three months.

    The company said the shows will be available on the very popular Zomato app under a brand-new Videos tab. The videos will be categorised by genre and users can watch 3-15 minute videos across shows, recipes and restaurant stories.

    What started in 2008 as Foodiebay, became Zomato in 2010. The company is now India's most popular restaurant aggregator and food delivery service, and operates in 24 countries.

    The Zomato Originals content will be available to stream in India, while the Sneak Peek and recipe videos can be accessed anywhere in the world.

    The Zomato Original shows will include comedy, reality shows, fiction, advice, celebrity interviews related to food. Some videos will feature food expert and chef Sanjeev Kapoor, comedian Sumukhi Suresh, chef Sahil Shah, social media influencer Janice Sequeira among others.

