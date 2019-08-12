Zomato responds on beef controversy, says impossible to ensure veg, non-veg preferences

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Kolkata, Aug 12: Zomato found itself in the middle of a raging controversy when some of its delivery executives alleged they were being forced to carry food orders containing beef or pork.

After a group of Zomato delivery executives went on strike to protest against being allegedly compelled to deliver beef and pork in Howrah, the company responded by issuing a statement which read that it is impossible to ensure vegetarian and non-vegetarian delivery preferences.

It is "impossible" to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics in a diverse country like India, Zomato said.

Zomato executives on strike against delivering beef, pork; WB minister assures action

Both Hindu and Muslim food delivery boys have refused to deliver the food that is beyond their religious acceptable guidelines and said they will protest on Monday too.

"In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics. Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this fully," Zomato was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Zomato, however, said they are looking to resolve the issue. "There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns and we are looking to resolve the issue," Zomato said.

While Zomato has assured of a swift resolution, the West Bengal government also took cognisance of the matter earlier on Sunday. "The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter," state minister Rajib Banerjee had said.