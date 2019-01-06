Zomato releases the list of most-ordered dish in India in 2018: Click here

New Delhi, Jan 6: Online food aggregator, Zomato released some interesting food trends, not just in the online ordering space, but across the spectrum of varied services that the food delivery company is known for.

The delectable slow-cooked meat and rice dish-chicken biryani- was the most ordered food by Indians on Zomato in 2018. Zomato revealed that North Indian dishes were the most preferred by customers all over the country, both while ordering in and eating out.

Among tier-1 cities, Zomato received the highest number of orders from Delhi NCR, while Ahmedabad came out on top among tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Launched in August, Zomato Sneakpeek is a curated offering which helps users learn more about a restaurant. Our users spent 59,471,997 seconds, equivalent to almost two years, watching Sneakpeek videos.