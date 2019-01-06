  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Zomato releases the list of most-ordered dish in India in 2018: Click here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: Online food aggregator, Zomato released some interesting food trends, not just in the online ordering space, but across the spectrum of varied services that the food delivery company is known for.

    Zomato releases the list of most-ordered dish in India in 2018: Click here

    The delectable slow-cooked meat and rice dish-chicken biryani- was the most ordered food by Indians on Zomato in 2018. Zomato revealed that North Indian dishes were the most preferred by customers all over the country, both while ordering in and eating out.

    Also Read | After Zomato sacks delivery man for eating customer's food; Twitterati feel sorry

    Among tier-1 cities, Zomato received the highest number of orders from Delhi NCR, while Ahmedabad came out on top among tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

    Here's an infographic prepared by Zomato:

    Launched in August, Zomato Sneakpeek is a curated offering which helps users learn more about a restaurant. Our users spent 59,471,997 seconds, equivalent to almost two years, watching Sneakpeek videos.

    Zomato releases the list of most-ordered dish in India in 2018: Click here

    Read more about:

    zomato online delivery

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue