Zomato executive’s ‘Maa Kasam’ promise to customer leaves social media in splits

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Technology has made our lives immensely easy nowadays. It is because of technology that the service industry is thriving. People find it convenient to order things they prefer online and get them delivered on their doorsteps in no time.

However, since it is still the technology, there can also be occasional snags and we need to live with those realities. However, food aggregator Zomato recently found itself facing a customer who was not too convinced about the technological error that had happened after he paid money online for the dish he ordered.

Generally, the money gets refunded if your order is not placed because of some technical snag or cancellation. The customer in focus here was perhaps not aware about it.

What followed thereafter was a hilarious conversation between the customer and an app executive from Zomato, which recently made the headlines for various reasons - from delivery boys stealing food from an order to a customer feeling 'embarrassed' to receive food from an executive having a high educational qualification.

The conversation, between the executive and customer, was shared on Reddit and went viral on various social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

In the conversation which was not completely visible though, the customer was found asking the executive: "Ye paise ka kya" (what about the money?) about the price he had already paid online.

The executive then assured him that the money will be refunded within four-five business days but he somehow failed to win the customer's trust as the latter pressed him again, asking "Nahi aya to? Maa Kasam Khao" (what if it is not refunded? Swear by your mother that it will be refunded).

The executive obliged, saying "Maa Kasam" (I swear by my mother) and the customer was then a happy man as his money was refunded soon.

Complete Indianness. 'Maa Kasam'.