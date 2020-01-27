‘Zindagi Na Milegi:’ 56 Indians part of this Pakistan administered spying WhatsApp group

New Delhi, Jan 27: A group called Zindagi Na Milegi administered by handlers in Pakistan has come under the radar of the police in connection with a spy case.

Mohammad Rashid who was arrested by the UP Anti Terrorist Squad in a joint operation with the intelligence agencies has been charged with spying and passing on information relating to the Indian Army to Pakistan.

He was paid money on several occasions and was added to the WhatsApp group Zindagi Na Milegi. It was found that there were 56 others from India who were part of the group. The police say that with the arrest of Rashid, they have cracked a major spying racket.

The numbers of the other Indians on the group have been shared with the police officers of various states. More arrests will be carried out and investigations are on.