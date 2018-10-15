Zika virus in Rajasthan: 60 out of 72 positive cases cured

Jaipur, Oct 15: A Rajasthan health department official said that out of 72 positive cases 60 have been cured.

Measures to control the outbreak of the virus were discussed at the meeting. "Forty-five out of the total 60 patients are healthy after treatment," the unidentified health department official said, after the meeting. Most of the cases have been reported from the Shastri Nagar area in Jaipur.

Over 280 teams of medical and health department conducting surveys in affected areas. Till now, 96,000 houses have been surveyed. Fogging is done regularly. Total fine of Rs 44,000 imposed on 68 houses where larva was found.

On Saturday, reports said the number of Zika monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward created at the Hira Bagh Training Centre to treat patients. The Centre has also provided the Rajasthan government with information, education and communication material to create awareness about the virus among the public.

What is Zika virus? The Zika virus is mainly transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti that carries dengue. Most people infected with Zika will show no symptoms or will have only mild symptoms of fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis and, possibly, muscle pain and headaches that may last for several days to a week. In September, Rajasthan had recorded its first case of Zika virus infection after a woman tested positive in Jaipur. How do they get infected? Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected female mosquito, primarily the Aedes aegypti. This mosquito also spreads yellow fever, dengue and chikungunya. Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during early morning and late afternoon/evening. Can Zika be transmitted through sexual contact? Yes. Although Zika virus is primarily transmitted through mosquitoes, it can also be sexually transmitted. Zika virus can be transmitted by vaginal and anal sex, and possibly by oral sex.