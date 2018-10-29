  • search

Zika virus detected in Gujarat: Woman tests positive in Ahmedabad

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 29: After nearly 150 cases in Rajasthan, Zika virus is now spreading in the neighbouring Gujarat state. Health authorities in Gujarat said a woman was tested positive for Zika and was treated at a state hospital in Ahmedabad, the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year.

    Zika virus detected in Gujarat: Woman tests positive in Ahmedabad
    Representational Image

    According to Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra, the woman was admitted to the hospital on October 22 for gynaecological issues. Her blood samples were tested to check if she had dengue or malaria. But she tested negative. In a precautionary measure, doctors sent the blood samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for a test for Zika virus.

    Also Read | Zika outbreak in Rajasthan: All you need to know about this deadly virus

    Gujarat, which borders Rajasthan to the south, has been fumigating public areas in an effort to kill the mosquitos that carry the diseases.

    Health authorities in Rajasthan have detected 147 cases of Zika since September, officials say. Almost 440,000 people were under surveillance in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur last month.

    The first Zika cases in India were reported in January 2017 in Gujarat but the latest case is the first in the state this year.

    Read more about:

    zika virus gujarat rajasthan zika

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue