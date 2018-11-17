Zika in Madhya Pradesh: Samples sent to NIV-Pune to ascertain if virus spread from Rajasthan

127 Zika cases have been reported from MP

The number of Zika cases has mounted to 127 in Madhya Pradesh, including the death of two people who had tested positive for the virus. The deceased - an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman - were suffering from the infection and other "serious" diseases. Therefore, it cannot be said that they died due to Zika , officials had clarified. Of the 127 people, 40 are pregnant women, the official said. People have tested positive for Zika virus in seven districts of Madhya Pradesh. This includes 44 cases reported from Bhopal, 20 from Sehore, 29 from Vidisha, two each from Sagar and Hoshangabad, and one each from Narsinghpur and Raisen.

Zika spreads through mosquitos

A central team is reviewing the situation and assisting the Madhya Pradesh government to replicate measures and the action plan implemented in Jaipur and Ahmedabad to contain the disease, the ICMR official said. Jaipur has reported 159 cases of Zika infections while Ahmedabad has reported one case so far. In India, the first outbreak of the Zika virus was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management.

Zika effects foetus

During the latest outbreak of the virus in the country, the first case surfaced on September 22, when an 85-year-old woman tested positive for the virus in Jaipur. Since then, the number of Zika cases have risen to 153 in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, an intensive screening exercise is underway and vector control measures have been intensified. The government has issued an advisory to district administrations to take steps to check mosquito breeding. The state health department has advised pregnant women not to visit the affected areas.

Also Read |Zika outbreak in Rajasthan: All you need to know about this deadly virus

Indian Council of Medical Research

The Zika virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. It is harmful to pregnant women, as they can pass the infection to her foetus during pregnancy or around the time of birth leading to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby's head is significantly smaller than expected. The disease is under surveillance of the Union Health Ministry although it is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the WHO notification since November 18, 2016.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs