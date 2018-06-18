'Zero' work, but ‘hero' in sitting on dharnas: BJP's jibe at Kejriwal

Amid the standoff between the AAP-led government in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the BJP on Monday said the Arvind Kejriwal's government is 'destroying' the trust that the people of the national capital. The AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections.

Ever since assuming office, Kejriwal and his cabinet have been at loggerheads with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. AAP government had several disagreements even with previous LG Najeeb Jung and at present, he is on a Dharna at LG Baijal's office over the strike of IAS officers.

"Karne mein zero, dharne mein hero, Karna kuch nahi dharna sab kuch (No work but only protests) This is their mindset, it is destroying the trust people of Delhi had put in them," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI.

The BJP had on Sunday slammed for "creating drama to further his political ambitions" with his sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor's (LG) residence demanding a direction to the IAS officers to end their non-cooperation with his government.

Along with the BJP, the Congress too has vociferously criticised the AAP for its latest protest because of which Delhi's administration has come to a standstill. The relationship between the AAP and the Congress, like the former's equation with the saffron party, has always been "toxic" leading to several spats in the past too.

Kejriwal and his colleagues had met the Lieutenant General on June 11 requesting him to ask IAS officers to end their strike or more appropriately end their non-cooperation with Aam Aadmi Party officials. According to the Delhi government, IAS officials have not been taking their calls or attending meetings called by its ministers, protesting against the alleged assault of Delhi's Chief Secretary earlier this year. This has resulted in the stalling of many schemes planned for Delhi's citizens.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal continues to draw support from all corners of the country. In a tweet, Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the CPM, blamed the Centre of obstructing the Delhi government from discharging its duties and called it a 'despicable' act. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of taking revenge on Delhi's residents since they were not voted into power.

