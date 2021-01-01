YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zero visibility in parts of NCR, dense to very dense fog engulfs Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions prevailed in the national capital on the first day of the new year, reducing visibility at many parts of Delhi and NCR region. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that the cold wave condition will continue in Delhi for the next two days.

    cold wave

    Accoridng to reports, Delhi's Air Quality Index also remained between the 'very poor' to 'severe' category on Friday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the national capital stands 332.

    An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

    More COLD WAVE News

    Read more about:

    cold wave delhi

    Story first published: Friday, January 1, 2021, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X