Delhi records four degrees below normal temperature, northwest India to get respite from cold from Jan 1

Zero visibility in parts of NCR, dense to very dense fog engulfs Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 01: Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions prevailed in the national capital on the first day of the new year, reducing visibility at many parts of Delhi and NCR region. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that the cold wave condition will continue in Delhi for the next two days.

Accoridng to reports, Delhi's Air Quality Index also remained between the 'very poor' to 'severe' category on Friday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the national capital stands 332.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.