  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zero tolerance policy towards ceasefire violations says General Naravane

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane has reiterated that India has a zero tolerance policy against ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

    "The COAS reinstated the fact of 'zero tolerance' against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists," Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement.

    Zero tolerance policy towards ceasefire violations says General Naravane
    Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane

    Pakistan has been intensifying efforts to infiltrate terrorists into the Valley. In a bid to provide cover fire, the Pakistan army has been resorting to cease fire violations. Here have been as many as 2,542 cease fire violations till June 30.

    Ceasefire violations by Pakistan goes up amidst China stand off

    The Army Chief said that all agencies of the government are working together and will continue to do the sae to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fuelled by India's adversaries.

      Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News

      General Naravane had visited the forward areas along India's 198 kilometre long international border with Pakistan. He reviewed the security scenario and also the preparedness of the troops deployed in the Jammu-Pathankot region. He also interacted with the field formation commanders and troops.

      More TERRORISTS News

      Read more about:

      terrorists ceasefire violation manoj mukund naravane

      Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue