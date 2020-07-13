Zero tolerance policy towards ceasefire violations says General Naravane

New Delhi, July 13: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane has reiterated that India has a zero tolerance policy against ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

"The COAS reinstated the fact of 'zero tolerance' against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists," Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement.

Pakistan has been intensifying efforts to infiltrate terrorists into the Valley. In a bid to provide cover fire, the Pakistan army has been resorting to cease fire violations. Here have been as many as 2,542 cease fire violations till June 30.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan goes up amidst China stand off

The Army Chief said that all agencies of the government are working together and will continue to do the sae to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fuelled by India's adversaries.

General Naravane had visited the forward areas along India's 198 kilometre long international border with Pakistan. He reviewed the security scenario and also the preparedness of the troops deployed in the Jammu-Pathankot region. He also interacted with the field formation commanders and troops.