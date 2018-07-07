Zakir Naik won’t be spared says India

New Delhi, July 7: After the Malaysian Government refused to deport Zakir Naik to India; Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said the controversial Islamic preacher will not be spared.

"Maybe not now, but eventually he (Zakir Naik) will be arrested and brought to justice. He will not be spared," Ahir told ANI. Earlier in the day, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Naik will not be deported to India. Mahathir's statement came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the extradition request of Naik made by India is under the active consideration of the Malaysian government, as per media reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Inspector-General of the Royal Malaysia Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun refuted reports that Naik was being extradited to India. The Indian government said it is yet to receive an official confirmation from Malaysia with regards to Naik's extradition. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), that is probing the cases against Naik, too denied having any information about his return to India. Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India.

He is facing probe both in India and Bangladesh after two of the suspects in the terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preachings, and were staunch followers of Naik on Facebook and on the Peace Television Channel.

