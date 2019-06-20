Zakir Naik gets an ultimatum: Show up or face the consequences

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, June 20: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who has been accused of inspiring terrorists has been given an ultimatum by a special court.

The Special Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has ordered him to physically appear on July 31, failing which he would have to face the consequences. The court said if he failed to appear, a non-bailable warrant would be issued against him.

The directive came in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate seeking a non-bailable warrant against him. Naik is facing a host of charges which also includes money laundering. The ED had filed a prosecution complaint against Naik.

In the complaint the ED said that it had identified the proceeds of the crime to be Rs 193.06 crore. Naik is believed to be in Malaysia and India has already initiated proceedings to get a red corner Interpol notice issued against him.

The NIA had first filed an FIR against Naik, following which the ED began investigating the case. The NIA has accused him of inciting communal harmony and undertaking unlawful activities in India. A probe has also been initiated against him in Bangladesh after one of the Dhaka attackers said that he was inspired by Naik.

India is in the process of initiating extradition proceedings against him. India has an extradition treaty with Malaysia.