  • search

Zakir Naik coming to India today? No says the Islamic preacher

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 4: Will controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik return to India today? Amidst reports claiming the Naik would return today from Malaysia, the man himself has denied the development.

    Zakir Naik
    Zakir Naik

    The Union Home Ministry too has said that there is no communication as yet from Malaysia regarding his return. Naik said that the reports of his return being run by the media are baseless and false. I have no plan to come to India until I feel safe from unfair prosecution, he also said.

    Reports had quoted a Malaysian government source as saying that Naik would take a flight to India today. The controversial preacher is currently lodged at Putrajaya, with a permanent residency awarded by the previous administration.

    India has been seeking his extradition in a host of cases. The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against Naik and others in several cases which included delivering hate speeches. A bomber in Bangladesh had posted a message on his social media page in which he stated that it was Naik's speeches that had inspired him.

    Read more about:

    zakir naik islamic preacher malaysia new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue