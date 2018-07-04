Zakir Naik coming to India today? No says the Islamic preacher

New Delhi, July 4: Will controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik return to India today? Amidst reports claiming the Naik would return today from Malaysia, the man himself has denied the development.

The Union Home Ministry too has said that there is no communication as yet from Malaysia regarding his return. Naik said that the reports of his return being run by the media are baseless and false. I have no plan to come to India until I feel safe from unfair prosecution, he also said.

Reports had quoted a Malaysian government source as saying that Naik would take a flight to India today. The controversial preacher is currently lodged at Putrajaya, with a permanent residency awarded by the previous administration.

India has been seeking his extradition in a host of cases. The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against Naik and others in several cases which included delivering hate speeches. A bomber in Bangladesh had posted a message on his social media page in which he stated that it was Naik's speeches that had inspired him.

