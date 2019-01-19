Zakir Naik case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.40 cr under PMLA

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 19: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs. 16.40 Crores in Mumbai and Pune, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case of Zakir Naik.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a statement, said it had issued a provisional order for attachment of Naik's assets, located in Mumbai and Pune, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The estimated value of the immovable assets was Rs 16.40 crore, the central probe agency said.

Also Read | A poison called Zakir Naik and his role in radicalising Kerala detailed by an ISIS recruit

During the course of the PMLA investigation, ED claims it had already made two provisional attachments totalling to Rs. 34.09 Crores. Further investigations revealed that funds to the tune of Rs. 49.20 crore was received in the NRE Bank accounts of accused in India from his Dubai accounts.

"The origin of these deposits was from unknown sources. Naik used funds of Rs. 17.65 crore for purchase of properties from builders-Salim Kodia partner in MK Enterprises, Munaf Vadgama, partner in Aafiyah Realtors, Sameer Khan, partner in Pacific Orient Genesis Associates and Musa Lakdawala partner of Lakdawala and Yash Associates in their projects-Fatima Heights (Mumbai), Aafiyah Heights(Mumbai), ENGRACIA(Pune) and in a project at Bhandup, Mumbai," the release stated.

This is the third such attachment in the case by the ED. The total attachment as proceeds, in this case, is Rs. 50.49 crore including the present attachment.