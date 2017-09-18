Zakir Musa a traitor, helping Indian Army kill our men says Hizbul

He is an Indian agent reads one poster in Shopina, Jammu and Kashmir. This is a poster put up by the Hizbul Mujahideen in which it blames Zakir Musa for helping Indian forces kill its men.

Musa, it may be recalled had quit the Hizbul Mujahideen and formed the Kashmir variant of the al-Qaeda. The Hizbul feels that this was a ploy by the Indian forces who are now using Musa as an informer.

The posters in Urdu prominently display Musa's face. It states Musa is the reason behind the death of many of its innocent men. This traitor is creating another outfit at the behest of the Indian government, the posters also state. At first he was part of us, but then he joined hands with the government of India, the posters also read.

Musa had quit the Hizbul in May this year. He said that Kashmir was a political problem. He also said that the Hurriyat leaders who have failed to find any solution should be hanged in public. The Hizbul leadership however distanced itself from the comments and called it the personal opinion of the terrorist.

A few weeks after he quit the outfit, the al-Qaeda's propaganda channel, Global Islamic Media Front welcomed Musa into its fold.

