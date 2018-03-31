Yuva Halla Bol Rally hijacked by antisocial elements, claim protestors

On March 31, students from all over the country gathered at the Parliament Street in the National Capital where the situation turned violent and police resorted to lathi charge. Students claim that the rally was hijacked by antisocial elements.

They said, "We held a gathering of thousands of students protesting against SSC scam at Delhi's Sansad Marg. We've been demanding an independent and time-bound CBI investigation in the conduct of all SSC examinations. Even after protesting for over a month, the government has not agreed to our genuine demands. The inaction and insensitivity clearly proves that this government is anti youth. If the government cannot listen to the genuine demands of protesting students, the minister of DoPT should resign. Until the demands of SSC students are met, we shall continue this movement with energy & resolve."

"We condemn the lathi charge and manhandling of some students by the Delhi police" they added.

Demands of Yuva HallaBol:

• Independent & Time Bound CBI Investigation of all the exams being conducted by SSC

• Form an expert committee to take suggestions from students for systemic reforms in SSC

• If the Minister of DoPT is unable to meet genuine demands of SSC students than he must Resign.

Decisions taken by the students at Yuva HallaBol:

• Will fight against the SSC Scam through Supreme Court in order to bring the culprits to justice and ensure reforms in the functioning of commission.

• Release an anti corruption helpline for students affected due to irregularities & corruption in government jobs (to be operational from April 14)

• Take the HallaBol movement across various cities of the country to raise public awareness, build pressure & campaign against this insensitive government. (Calendar to be declared on April 14)

The students expressed their angst against the police high handedness and said, "We condemn the role of some anti-social elements who unsuccessfully tried to hijack genuine angst and plight of the students. Groups with vested interests who were never a part of the SSC movement tried to disrupt Yuva HallaBol by their indisciplined & irresponsible behaviour. Protesting SSC Students do not endorse or support the actions of such elements."

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day