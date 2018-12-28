Yusuf Al-Hindi resurfaces as NIA cracks ISIS inspired module

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 28: The busting of the Islamic State inspired module has brought the focus back on Yusuf Al-Hindi, a recruiter for the outfit. This name was being used by Shafi Armar, a resident of Bhatkal, who is said to have died in Syria last year.

    This name cropped up, when the intelligence agencies picked up intercepts following extensive chatter on the web. The name however being used this time was Abu Hufaiza al Bakistani.

    While trailing this handle, the agencies learnt that it was Al-Hindi who was using the new name. This handle has been responsible for the recruitment of dozens of Indian youth into the Islamic State.

    An Intelligence Bureau officer tells OneIndia that while tracking the handle, they learnt that the person provided vital information about how to reach Syria. Further the person also urges the youth to rope in more persons into the outfit. In one of the conversations, the person is telling another recruit that he could operate from the place of his choice, but the main agenda would be to get more persons and also spread the ideology of the outfit.

    The ISIS, officials say has been working under various names. The module that was busted on Wednesday is called Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam. From what was recovered from the 10 arrested persons, it became clear that they had subscribed to the ISIS ideology. The literature and other material clearly indicate they were trying to push the ISIS ideology in India.

    The NIA got custody of all the accused members and further investigation is on. An NIA officer said that there is ample evidence to suggest that they were planning on something big. They had many targets on their list and had the module not been busted, these members would have triggered off a major attack, the officer also said.

    Friday, December 28, 2018, 9:19 [IST]
