YSRCP releases poll manifesto, includes 20 lakh houses for the poor

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Apr 06: With less than a week to the first phase of voting for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released its manifesto for 2019 polls.

On the occasion of Ugadi, Reddy promised 20 lakh houses for the poor in the next five years. Reddy also took a dig at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government and said that its manifesto is just a document to fool people. TDP is expected to release its manifesto shortly.