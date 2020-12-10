YouTube
    YSRCP leader Revathi refuses to pay toll tax, slaps employee in Guntur

    Amaravati, Dec 10: In a major embarrassing act, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader D Revathi was caught on camera slapping a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district.

    In the video, the YSRCP leader is seen arguing with toll tax employee for placing a barricade in front of her vehicle and slapping him as well. It is being alleged that the ruling party leader's car was stopped after she allegedly refused to pay toll tax.

    The video further revealed that the YSRCP leader was repeatedly seen removing the barricade herself. Several people were seen passing by in cars and motorcycles, but no one stopped to intervene.

    Similarly, in Rajasthan, a shocking incident was reported where Congress MLA Jagdish Jangid was stopped by toll plaza workers and his gunman and driver were thrashed by the employees.

    The ruling party legislature had claimed that around 15-20 people had attacked his staff and if the passerby had not intervened a major tragedy could have occurred.

    Thursday, December 10, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
