  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Modi tomorrow

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Sunday.

    Reddy, whose party stormed to power with a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government in the meeting, sources said Saturday.

    YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy
    YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

    The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP chief during the election campaign had said that his party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status.

    According to an official source, the YSRCP chief will arrive in the national capital tomorrow morning and will meet the prime minister at noon.

    With 61 of 69 seats, how BJP took the Hindi Heartland back

    After meeting Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials here, the source added. Reddy will take oath as new Chief Minister of the state on May 30 in Vijayawada.

    Earlier on Saturday he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party. In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jaganmohan reddy new delhi narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue