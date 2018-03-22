YSR Congress calls for state wide 'bandh', blocks highways

The demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh escalated in the state as both Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party hit the streets on Thursday. YSR Congress Party and other opposition parties called a statewide 'bandh', blocking national highways across the state demanding special status for the state.

On the other hand, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a protest in Vijayawada over the same issue. And the party MPs continue raising demand for special category status in Parliament premises.

Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs hold protest in Parliament premises demanding special status for #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/BTQR8opwas — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018

Senior TDP leader K. Kala Venkatrao has urged the party workers to ensure that the protests are peaceful. In a teleconference with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, in-charges and other party leaders, Venkatrao had directed them to sit on demonstration and protest meetings in major junctions of all constituencies.

CM Chandrababu Naidu, whose party, the TDP, quit the BJP-led NDA over the special category status issue, earlier called for a people's movement "till justice is done to the state."

Vizag: Visuals of state wide 'bandh' and national highways blockade called by opposition parties demanding special status for #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/2ha6fvrvXc — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018

