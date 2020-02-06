  • search
    YouTuber arrested for shooting videos in burqa at Shaheen Bagh

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Gunja Kapoor, a YouTuber was arrested from Shaheen Bagh here after she was caught covertly filming the protests in a burqa.

    Kapoor runs a YouTube channel 'Right Narrative' and in a pinned tweet she says that she is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The police said that the protesters turned suspicious as she was asking too many questions. She was caught by some women protesters after they identified her as the popular YouTuber. Massive protests are on at the Shaheen Bagh against the newly amended citizenship law.

    The police took her to the Sarita Vihar police station, where her identity was ascertained.

    Recently, Shaheen Bagh witnesses a shooting incident. The police said that the shooter in the first incident is a minor. In the second incident, the police said that the firing in the air was carried out by Kapil Gujjar, who along with his father had joined the Aam Admi Party in 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 7:39 [IST]
    X