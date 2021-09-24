Youth peace ambassador Sajan Shah becomes a torchbearer for Millions

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

There is a famous quote given by Lolly Daskal which states,''When you stop chasing the wrong things, you give the right things a chance to catch you''. As the quote suggests life is just the way we perceive it to be. If you want rainbows you got to put up with rain, but it is easier said than done. Hence, it is important to get a mentor to bring out the best version of oneself. Life coaches help people to clarify goals, identify the obstacles holding their growth, and then provide techniques to overcome each obstacle. One such exemplary life coach is Sajan Shah, who helps the youth to awaken the most empowered, confident, and best version of themselves.

Sajan Shah is a young, consummate, and energetic motivational speaker who is working tirelessly on a mission to transform lives. His mission is to help people reach a state of solitude cognizance. He intends to transcendence the lives of millions so that they can unleash their hidden and dormant potential.

Helping his audience to decipher their true self and their life purpose is his most fulfilling reward.

Sajan's exhilarating speeches and writeups always arrest the attention of his listeners with his strong messages and unique style irrespective of it being a 90-minute talk, a one-day workshop, or a one-week seminar.

A virtuoso on a mission

With the staggering label of the Youngest 'Guru' of the life coaching industry in India, Sajan is not just versatile but also a born prodigy. He has also conducted certain well-known programs such as You vs You, Boost your Business, Master Leadership Program, Youth Development & Motivational Program, Relationship Management, Sales & Marketing, and NLP that had alleviated individuals to garner their inner potential.

He has been able to massively touched the hearts of more than 5,000,000 people including students, professionals, and housewives with the help of his life-transforming sessions and seminars. Sajan even does personal guidance and mentorship sessions with one on one clients which include business houses, banks, NGOs, govt departments. Sajan teaches his learners to give themselves the appreciation and praise they deserve instead of letting their inner critic run amok in their minds.

Being the guiding light for millions

In one of his speeches, Sajan said, "To connect all catalysts of change across the globe, it is quintessential to work in unison towards an overall peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future." It is a part of the process of identifying the root cause behind the personal challenges one may be facing in life. In Sajan's opinion, "No Cause is lesser than the other when looked through the eyes of the sufferer and no reform is smaller than the other through the eyes of the receiver."

He has been labeled with various meticulous names like Memory Man, Youth Peace Ambassador, Author Humanitarian, Success Mentor, and many more. Sajan Shah is also a TEDx Speaker. He has been working with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the betterment of the world as a whole.

He solely yearns eradication of self-sabotage and has devoted himself to the amelioration of mankind.

Thereby, serving people with the option to let go of their desires and surrender to the divine power, which are considered to be the two incredibly important steps in the process of receiving enlightenment.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:02 [IST]