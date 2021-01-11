Youth must work towards taking India to path of prosperity: Om Birla

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the participants at the Inaugural Session of the Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of the Parliament House today.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju and Secretary-General, Lok Sabha Shri Utpal Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.

Noting that the peoples' faith in democracy has continued to increase, Birla said that in the last seven decades, Indian democracy has continuously thrived and strengthened itself. Birla added that the strength of Indian democracy could be seen from the fact that the transfer of power has always occurred smoothly and as per our democratic traditions.

Speaking about the youth and their contribution to nation building, Birla said that, before Independence, Indian youth was at the forefront of the struggle for freedom. In a similar way the youth today must work ceaselessly towards taking India to the path of prosperity and progress. Birla said that for the nation to prosper, it is imperative for the youth to make the significant contribution, which is their responsibility as well as duty. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an important direction to the youth, who are working towards taking India forward through innovation, and new thinking in various fields during Maan ki Baat programme in 2017. Shri Birla expressed the confidence that in the coming years, Indian youth would be at the forefront of an innovation based world through their technical knowledge and skills.

Birla also said that in a democracy we share our thoughts and experiences, debate and discuss and then reach a conclusion after extensive discussion. This is the strength of the democratic system that gives everyone the right to express their views. He hoped that the Youth Parliament would go a long way in strengthening the spirit of democracy in keeping with the motto of Nation First.

Earlier he paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri whose death anniversary is being observed today. Birla said that Shastri ji, who embodied the values of simplicity and steely resolve, gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' for India's soldiers and farmers, who toil everyday to keep our nation safe and secure. Birla observed that just like Shastri ji laid the foundation of self sufficiency in the area of food security for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly towards the making of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Birla also met and interacted with the young leaders who will be competing in the Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021 and encouraged them to do well. He also directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to provide an exposure to these young participants to the functioning of Parliament so that they could develop a better vision of the democratic functioning.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said that it is indeed a historic moment that young people of our country are participating in the National Youth Parliament in the Temple of Indian democracy and thanked the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for providing this unique opportunity.