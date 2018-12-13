Home News India Youth MLAs in Rajasthan want Sachin Pilot to be made the CM of the state

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 13: Lots of developments and meetings are happening in Rajasthan after the Congress emerged victorious in the state still the Congress has failed to decide the name of chief minister so far. Meanwhile, supporter of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president continue shouting slogans in favour of their respective leaders. One of the supporters of Sachin Pilot has sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi written from his blood.

Sources said that youth MLAs of Rajasthan want Sachin Pilot to be made the chief minister but the party leadership has failed to arrive at any conclusion. The meeting was continuing and even meeting with governor Kalyan Singh was also delayed. In the meeting of the Congress MLAs in Jaipur, it was decided where a proposal was passed that deciding the name of Rajsthan CM should be left on Rahul Gandhi was he was authorised to take a call on it.

The proposal was given by Ashok Gehlot and was supported by C P Joshi and Sachin Pilot. After this proposal was passed, central observer K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge Avinash Pandey met with every MLA individually and sought their opinion about the CM in which names of Gehlot and Pilot emerged. First time MLAs and youth MLAs are in favour of Pilot.

However, this was objected by former royal of Bharatpur and senior MLA Vishvendra Singh. He objected to the fact that when the decision has been taken that Rahul Gandhi will be taking a call on the CM then why this exercise of seeking opinion of MLAs individually. He did not give his opinion on the issue and came out of the venue. He told the media that this is a useless exercise when Rahul Gandhi has been authorised for it.