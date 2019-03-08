  • search
    Youth inactivity highest in India says IMF economist

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: Youth inactivity is the highest in India among emerging and developing economies, IMF senior economist John Bluedorn said.

    Youth inactivity highest in India says IMF economist

    Bluedorn was speaking on labour market in emerging and developing economies at an event organised by Brookings India.

    "Youth inactivity is the highest in India compare to emerging and developing economies and it is about in 30 per cent," he said.

    Bluedorn noted that the key challenges facing youth in emerging economies labour markets include gender gaps, technological change, poor job quality in employment.

    India fiscal deficit woes: IMF calls for 'greater efforts' to reduce it

    He also pointed out that emerging and developing economies are less vulnerable than advanced economies from technological changes and automation challenges.

    A recent data compiled by Mumbai-based CMIE reportedly claimed that the unemployment rate in India rose to 7.2 per cent in February 2019.

    Earlier, an NSSO's draft report showed that India's unemployment rate hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 6:48 [IST]
