Youth Congress takes out candle march, woman protests outside Parliament over crime against women

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Indian Youth Congress took out a peaceful candle light march at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday evening to protest the rising crime against women in the country.

The latest case of the 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, who was gang raped and then burnt, has brought the issue of women's safety in the country in focus again as the Central government has "failed" to protect them, said Amrish Ranjan Pandey, media in-charge of IYC.

Earlier in the day, a woman sat on a solitary protest near the Parliament in Delhi today morning in the wake of the gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by police personnel following which the Delhi Commission for Women issued notice to Delhi Police.

Holding a placard with the slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat', Anu Dubey, in her mid-20s, sat on the pavement near gate number 2-3 of the Parliament House complex to protest crime against women in the country, police said.

She alleged "gross misbehavior, harassment and violence" by Delhi Police personnel from the Parliament Street police station who forcefully removed her from the site and detained her.

Though the Delhi Police denied the allegations of brutality, the DCW issued notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, seeking action against the erring police officials.

According to the police, some of its personnel asked the woman to go to Jantar Mantar to continue her protest, but when she refused they took her to the Parliament Street police station in a police vehicle, a senior officer said.

At that time the woman was sobbing, he said, adding that after some officers heard her grievances she was released from the police station. Dubey, however, has alleged that Head Constables Kuldip and Manju and one more officer misbehaved with her, hit her and threatened her.

At the police station, she was allegedly thrown on a bed where three women police officers sat over her and beat her. She also had scratch marks on her body and blood was also coming out from her wounds, DCW said in the notice.

Dubey has submitted a complaint in this regard to the Parliament Street police station. Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of DCW, has demanded that an FIR should be filed against those responsible for the misbehavior.

"Troubled by the traumatic rape incident in Hyderabad, when a student wanted to raise her voice, she was detained and beaten up by the Delhi Police. I met the girl at the police station, she is scared. Will this be the fate of those who raise their voices?" Maliwal tweeted.

In the notice, the panel has sought information on whether an FIR has been registered against the accused police personnel for beating the woman and if it has been registered, it has sought a copy.

The DCW has sought reasons for removing the woman from the site, even though she was alone and sitting quietly and details of officials responsible for misbehaving with her.

Along with a detailed action taken report in the matter and the action taken against police personnel, it has sought all details by December 4.

Dubey's protest came two days after the charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.

In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gang raped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.