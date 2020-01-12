Youth being misguided, CAA is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, says PM Modi in Kolkata

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a section of the youth is being misguided about the Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that it will not take away anybody's citizenship. Modi also said whoever has faith in India and believes in its Constitution can become an Indian citizen.

While addressing at Belur Math in Howrah district, Modi said,''The last time I came here, I had taken the blessings of Swami Atmasthanandaji. Today he is not physically present with us. But his work, his path, will always guide us in the form of Ramakrishna Mission.''

''I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone's citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan,'' he said.

''We must always remember Swami Vivekananda ji 's iconic saying 'give me 100 energetic youth and I shall transform India'. Our energy, and passion to do something, is necessary for change,'' he said.

''There are a lot of questions among the youth about the new citizenship law, and some are being misled by rumours around it... it is our duty to clear their doubts," the PM said during an address at Belur Math in Howrah district. "

"You understood this very clearly. But those playing political games purposely refuse to understand. People are being misled over the Citizenship Amendment Act,'' he said.

Modi said that some people with political interests are deliberately spreading rumours about the new citizenship law.

Lauding the youth for speaking against religious persecution of minorities, the prime minister said the energy of the country's young will form the basis of change in the 21st century. The PM is on a two-day visit to the city.