Yousuf Tarigami be shifted to Delhi's AIIMS: SC orders based on Yechury's report

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami, a four-time MLA, be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had visited Jammu and Kashmir on August 29 to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami. The CPI (M) leader went to Kashmir after a three-judge Bench of the Supreme court granted permission to Yechury to visit the Kashmir Valley to meet his friend.

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami is among the leaders who were detained on the intervening night of August 4 and 5. Upon his return, Yechury filed an affidavit detailing Tarigami's health condition.

"I found that his (Yousuf Tarigami) security vehicles have been withdrawn. He is under detention. I would like to pursue my habeas corpus petition before this Court," Raju Ramchandran, Yechury's lawyer, told the Supreme Court today.

"Keeping in view the fact that CPI(M) leader, Yousuf Tarigami needs better treatment, he shall be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, from Srinagar for better treatment," Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi reportedly said.

[On-ground situation in Srinagar completely contrary to govt's claims: Yechury]

Yechury had attempted to visit Tarigami twice earlier, only to be forced to return from Srinagar airport. It was only after the Supreme Court directed that the CPI(M) general secretary was allowed to step out of the airport on August 29.

The apex court asked him to go to Kashmir and visit his colleague Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami and file an affidavit on his return to the court detailing his health condition.

The affidavit was submitted in the court in a sealed envelope. A PTI report quoting sources said the affidavit gives details of Tarigami's health condition and stresses on the need for him to visit AIIMS.