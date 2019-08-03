‘Your support has fed separatists for years': Tejasvi Surya attacks Cong over Kashmir stance

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, citing it's 'implicit support to separatists'.

Taking to twitter, Surya wrote: "Deeply disappointed, Cong. Your implicit support to separatists has fed their anti India interests for years now. Not anymore Let me remind Cong - Ours is a govt that grabs bull by its horns. And our commitment to founder Dr SP Mookherjee's dream of a United Bharat is unwavering."

The Congress had urged the government not to take any decision that would precipitate a crisis in Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to ensure the constitutional guarantees given to the state are maintained.

"There was deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government," an official statement said.

It said the "massive build-up" of security forces, curtailment of the Sri Amarnath Yatra, also the unprecedented advisories being issued to the tourists, yatris and other civilians, are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear.

Trifurcation, delimitation or abrogation of Article 35A: What is happening in J&K

"The Group also discussed the widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the State of J&K about government's intentions of abolishing Articles 35-A and 370. They reiterated the considered policy of the Congress Party and asked the Government to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement further said.

Kashmir remained on the edge as a fresh order asking tourists and Amarnath yatris to leave the Valley triggered panic among the residents as they started stocking up dry ration and essentials, fearing long law and order disturbance.

The state government issued an advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir immediately.

The deployment of the troops and various orders gave rise to the speculations about some major decision in the offing regarding the Jammu and Kashmir's special status.