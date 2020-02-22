'Your seat is not a sleeper berth': Aviation ministry tells flyers after viral video

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 22: Aviation ministry has asked flyers to be considerate towards other people's space, following a viral video of a passenger repeatedly punching a reclined seat in front of him on a domestic flight in US, that sparked a debate on social media.

"A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don't be inconsiderate of other people's space," tweeted the Civil Aviation Ministry.

"With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps," it further added.

A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up.

Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don't be inconsiderate of other people's space.#BeAResponsibleTraveller #EtiquettesOfFlying pic.twitter.com/K8N30wLZRd — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) February 22, 2020

"Don't be a binhog, be a responsible traveller and travel smart," the ministry tweeted.

Coronavirus scare: Air India to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 8

In a viral video that went viral recently, an angry man can be seen continuously punching the reclined seat of a woman in front of him.

"I've decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant. She offered him a complimentary cocktail," the woman tweeted.