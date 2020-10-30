YouTube
    Your sacrifice won’t go in vain: Nadda on killing of 3 BJP workers in Kulgam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: BJP President, J P Nadda has condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's, Kulgam on Thursday. Nadda said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

      Kulgam: 3 BJP workers killed in a terrorist attack in J&K, PM Modi pays tribute|Oneindia News

      Your sacrifice won’t go in vain: Nadda on killing of 3 BJP workers in Kulgam
      BJP National President JP Nadda

      Condolences to the three families. Terrorists killed three leaders including BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Fide Hussain in a cowardly attack. The death of such patriots is a big loss for the country. The whole society is with the families, Nadda said.

      J&K: Terrorists kill three BJP workers in Kulgam; Resistance Front claims responsibility

      The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

      Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.

      The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

