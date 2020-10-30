Your sacrifice won’t go in vain: Nadda on killing of 3 BJP workers in Kulgam

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: BJP chief Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 30:

New Delhi, Oct 30: BJP President, J P Nadda has condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's, Kulgam on Thursday. Nadda said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

Condolences to the three families. Terrorists killed three leaders including BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Fide Hussain in a cowardly attack. The death of such patriots is a big loss for the country. The whole society is with the families, Nadda said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening.

The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.