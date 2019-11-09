Your one stop place to follow OneIndia’s extensive coverage of the Ayodhya case

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: It is a historic day today and there is expected to a closure to the historic Ayodhya case. The dispute dates back to 1528 and today's verdict is expected to change the course of Indian history.

OneIndia has provided some extensive coverage of the issue. You could follow our coverage of the issue, which includes, live news, analysis, interesting facts, the legal and political perspective just to name a few.

Decoding Indian jurisprudence and how Ram Lalla became a litigant in the Ayodhya case

Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Historic judgment in few hours from now

Ayodhya verdict: The original composition of the Bench and how it was

Ayodhya: 5:0, 3:2 or 4:1, why we will have a final verdict even if there is a dissent

Ayodhya verdict: A timeline since 1528

