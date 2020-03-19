Your no-panic guide: Modi says India has enough food and ration supplies

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: If you've been to grocery store, you've seen the evidence of full-on panic buying. Despite government's repeated requests, the general public is indulging in panic buying sprees across the nation.

Several outlets, ranging from neighbourhood grocery stores to upmarket shops and retail chains in shopping malls, people could be seen buying up stocks to tide over possible shortages in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister to lead task force to tackle coronavirus impact: PM Modi

However, seeking support of Indians in the fight against coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to not indulge in panic buying and assured that the country has enough food and ration supplies. He also said that people should stay away from rumours.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 173 cases of the novel COVID-19 and registered four virus-related deaths. Fresh cases were reported from Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, and most of the states and UT's imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.