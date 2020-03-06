  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Your money safe: Nirmala Sithraman assures Yes Bank depositors

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman assured depositors that there will be no loss to any Yes Bank depositor.

    The statement comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suspended the Yes Bank's board for a period of 30 days "owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the Bank" and imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 on its account holders till April 3.

    Nirmala Sithraman
    Nirmala Sithraman

    "We have been monitoring the situation. Now that RBI has come up with a plan, a resolution will be find at the earliest. I want to asure the depositors and investors that both the RBI and government is looking into the issue. There is no need to panic, their money is safe," Sitharaman said on Friday.

    "We have taken a course which will be in everybody's interest. RBI has assured that a resolution will be find as soon as possible," she added.

    'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul, accuses govt of 'destroying' economy

    "The 30 days which we have given is the outer limit. You will see very swift action from the RBI to put in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank," Das said.

    On Thursday evening, the central bank put Yes Bank under moratorium and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account till further orders.

    Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has a scheme to revive the beleaguered lender. "We will take swift action... and we have a scheme in place to revive the bank," news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting Shaktikanta Das.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman finance minister yes bank

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X