    "Your job is not to trouble us": Angry passengers slam Pragya Thakur for delaying flight

    Bhopal, Dec 23: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur, arguing with passengers over seating arrangement during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight has went viral.

    In the video, passengers can be seen confronting the BJP MP and reminding her that she is people's representative and her job is not to "trouble them".

    The BJP MP, who is also an accused in the Malegaon blast case, replied, "I said it at the beginning itself show me your rulebook If I don't feel comfortable, I will go".

    "You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight," the man says.

      Pragya Thakur was on wheelchair, refused to move to non-emergency row causing delay

      Thakur on Saturday filed a complaint against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during a Delhi-Bhopal flight.

      Pragya Thakur lodged the complaint with the director of the the Raja Bhoj Airport at Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal after arriving by flight SG 2489.

      When reporters approached her outside the airport later, she alleged that the airline staff "does not behave properly with passengers".

      Pragya Thakur’s complaint against Rahul Gandhi forwarded to Privileges Committee

      "They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him," she said.

      While neither Pragya Thakur nor spokesperson of the airline could be contacted for comment, Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that he had received a complaint from the Bhopal MP.

