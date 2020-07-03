‘Era of expansionism over, time for development’: PM Modi sends strong message to China

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: In a stern message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the era of expansionism is over, and history is proof that expansionists have "either lost or were forced to turn back".

The remarks came as a clear and stern message to China which has been resorting to aggression along the Line of Actual Control, trying to disrupt the status quo at the disputed areas, particularly in eastern Ladakh.

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he said.

Modi further said "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back."

Addressing the soldiers in Nimmoo during a surprise visit, PM Modi said: "The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength."

Boosting the morale of the soldiers, PM Modi said: "Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today."

"The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country. Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury," the prime minister added.

He said that vision of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" is strengthened by the bravery and valour of the soldiers. "Atmanirbhar Bharat ka sankalp aapke ke tyaag, balidaan, pursharth ke karan aur bhi mazboot hota hai," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the women soldiers in the gathering, PM Modi said, "I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border, this view is inspiring. Today I speak of your glory."

Modi's visit to Ladakh came amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) in the forward areas of the high altitude region.

Tensions had escalated between the two countries after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last month.