Young woman approaches Bhopal court after her father 'cheats' in a game of Ludo

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Sep 27: A 24-year-old woman approached a family court in Bhopal after her father allegedly cheated in the game of Ludo, which became a staple in Indian households after the coronavirus pandemic pushed Indians to stay home.

"A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens (goti) and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn't expect to be defeated by him," Family court counsellor, Sarita Rajani, told news agency ANI.

"Her father defeated her several times over time. Her anger increased and she stopped addressing him as father. She has been counselled four times till now and the situation is improving. We will find a positive solution," she added.

"Nowadays, children are unable to endure defeat which is why such cases come up. They need to learn to accept defeat which is as important as winning," Rajani said.