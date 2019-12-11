Young Artiste 2020, India’s largest national level talent competition calls for applications

Bengaluru, December 11: Young Artiste 2020, a national level talent competition in music and dance has been instituted to inspire school children across India to pursue different genres and manifestations of classical and contemporary arts.

Participants will get an opportunity to be mentored by industry maestros such as Amjad Ali Khan, Shovana Narayan, Aruna Sairam, Terence Lewis and Shalmali Kholgade along with other legendary artists.

The platform will celebrate young talent by conferring 100 scholarships to the finalists across 20 different categories to support their learning and growth. It also aims at building a community of like-minded artists to revive the art culture in India among students of the arts.

We need young, committed and dedicated young musician, says Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan

Speaking about the event, Sarod maestro, Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan said, "To continue our tradition and convention of music whether classical, folk, music or film music, we need young, committed and dedicated young musicians". He added, "It has always been my dream to associate with young artists and share my experience with them and Young Artiste 2020 is helping me fulfil this dream".

The 20 categories are divided into; the Indian Classical category which includes Carnatic and Hindustani vocals, Tabla, Mrudangam, Flute, Sitar & Sarod, Violin, Bharatnatyam, Odissi and Kathak and the Contemporary category which includes Indian and Western vocals, Piano & Keyboard, Guitar, Drums, Western Violin, Ballet, Hip-Hop and Bollywood & Contemporary dance.

The format of Young Artiste 2020 includes a preliminary online audition where participants can register and upload their videos on the platform, followed by an advanced theme-based round. The Grand Young Artiste Festival, which will be held in August 2020 in Bangalore, will see the celebration of 100 young artists on a national stage in the presence of Maestro Mentors and jury members.

Need for platforms where children can showcase their talent, says Shalmali Kholgade

Renowned singer Shalmali Kholgade said "There's a need for platforms such as Young Artiste where children can showcase their talent. It is important for It is important for children to feel a sense of accomplishment which can push them to want to do more and better themselves at their skill."

Industry veterans such as Rukmini Vijaykumar, Ashwath Narayan, Gurumurthy Vaidya, Koushik Aithal, Nikhita Gandhi, Sagar Bora, Lipsa Acharya to name a few, will aid the children in their journey towards excellence. Mentors will share their approach and feedback through live lectures and online interactions during the course of the competition.

'Excellent opportunity for budding artists'

Celebrated choreographer, Terrence Lewis said,"This platform will allow young children to express themselves and channelize their energies through the help of art. This is an excellent opportunity for budding artists to invest time in their passion with simultaneous learning along the way.

The scholarships being given through this platform is going to allow these children to go further, and deeper into their craft".

About Young Artiste 2020:

Young Artiste 2020 is a national level talent competition for school children across India. The purpose of the platform is to provide motivation and accreditation to students.

Young Artiste wishes to award and encourage as many students as possible and hence will be conferring 100 scholarships worth 25 Lakhs to the top 5 finalists in all the 20 categories. It aims to find and celebrate truly outstanding student talent and support them in their journey through Arts.

The students will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform on a national stage, acknowledged and mentored by the finest and legendary artists in the country namely Amjad Ali Khan, Terence Lewis, Shovana Narayan, Shalmali Kholgade, Aruna Sairam and many more. Their guidance, mentorship and knowledge are crucial in creating the Young Artiste Experience.

About SIFF - Young Artiste 2020

The Singhal Iyer family foundation (SIFF) is a Bangalore based philanthropic organization that was set up with the intention of working towards a better education and promoting our love for Indian music and the arts.

