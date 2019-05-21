  • search
    “You will always be my hero”, Priyanka’s homage to her father Rajiv Gandhi

    New Delhi, May 21: On the day of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 28th death anniversery the entire nation is paying homage.

    “You will always be my hero”, Priyanka’s homage to her Rajiv Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to their father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary, at his memorial 'Veer Bhumi' in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    This morning the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders offered floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

    Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on 28th death anniversary

    Like every daughter Priyanka's affection for her father can be noticed from her recent tweet that she tweeted this morning. Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance.

    Priyanka's tweet expresses her attachment with her father. She tweeted "You will always be my hero," followed with a Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous Hindi poetry named "Agnipath".

    The hindi lines of the peom are.....
    "Vriksh hon bhale khade,
    Hon ghane, hoh bade,
    Ek patra chhah bhi
    Maang mat! Maang mat! Maang mat!
    Agneepath! Agneepath! Agneepath! "

    In English it means..... "Even if there are mighty trees all around you,
    Let them be shady, let them be huge,
    But, even for the shade of a single leaf,
    Beg not, beg never, ask never!
    The path of fire you shall tread! The path of fire! Yes, That Path of Fire!"

    It is an inspirational poem and dedicated to those whose life is a tough struggle all the way, but whose resolve is superhuman.

    Priyanka has separate personal and political reactions on pardon for Rajiv case convicts. Earlier, in her reaction the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told to a national newspaper while referring to a possible amnesty for the seven persons convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

    The martyrdom of Rajiv Gandhi is observed as Anti-terrorism Day.

