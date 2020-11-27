Nothing but malice in law, pay for damages: HC on demolition by BMC at Kangana's property

You play a villain so I can be a HERO: Kangana after HC quashes BMC's demolition notice

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Nov 27: Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded after the Bombay High Court held that the action of the BMC to demolish a part of her bungalow in September was "actuated by malafide" and was in complete disregard of her rights.

Kangana thanked her followers for their support and tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

HC has also ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

Bombay High Court says the valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut.

"The action by BMC was with malice. The manner in which the demolition was carried out meant that it was sinister attempt to silence Kangana," the division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Riyaz Chagla passed the judgment after careful deliberation of nearly two months.

The Court also asked the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise.

Rajkot: Fire in hospital ICU kills 5 Covid-19 patients | Oneindia News

The court also observed, "Irresponsible statements however irresponsible by an individual is best ignored. There cannot be muscle power used by the state in a civil society."

The high court further noted that after analysing the Saamana articles and news channel clips of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the evidence lends credence to the charges that Kangana Ranaut was threatened.